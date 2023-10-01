Which Angels players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 182nd puzzle on Sunday, Oct. 1. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to reach an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Angels player has also donned the jersey for the Oakland Athletics. Interestingly, there are 156 players to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Alberto Callaspo.

Callaspo played just under four seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2010 to 2013. He played 423 games and hit 23 home runs for the LA-based team.

Callaspo also spent two seasons with the Oakland Athletics from 2013 to 2014. The baseman made 177 appearances for the team and hit nine home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 1: Other Angels players who have also played for the Athletics

Collin Cowgill

Cowgill spent one year with the Oakland Athletics in 2012. He played 38 games and hit one home run during his time in Oakland.

In 2013, Cowgill joined the Los Angeles Angels. He played three seasons with the team, playing 211 games and hitting eight home runs.

Orlando Cabrera

Cabrera played three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2005 to 2007. He made 449 appearances for them and hit 25 home runs.

He also played one season with the Oakland Athletics in 2009. The shortstop played 177 games and hit nine home runs.

Cabrera won the Gold Glove award in 2001 and 2007. He also helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2004.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fit the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.