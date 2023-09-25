Which Angels players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 25 has both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels. These two teams do not even play in the same country, but they have had a bit of crossover. It's your job to name one player who's been on both teams, and there are 109 possible answers for today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jesse Chavez has bounced around the league throughout his career. The veteran reliever played for the Blue Jays from 2012-2016 before joining the Angels in 2017. He would stay there until 2022. 1% of players had written his name in at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 25: Which Angels players have also played for the Blue Jays?

Here are some other options for players who were on both the Blue Jays and Angels during their MLB career:

Brandon Drury (2018-2020 with TOR, 2023 with LAA)

Yunel Escobar (2010-2012 with TOR, 2016-2017 with LAA)

Rickey Henderson (1993 with TOR, 1997 with LAA)

Gio Urshela (2018 with TOR, 2023 with LAA)

Vernon Wells (1999-2010 with TOR, 2011-2012 with LAA)

Randal Grichuk landed on the Angels at this year's deadline. That made him an answer for this prompt because he played for the Blue Jays from 2018 to 2021.

Randal Grichuk played for the Blue Jays and Angels

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and others like it can help you find the right answers to the prompts and they can help you get an even better rarity score.