Which Angels players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 17 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features two American League teams in the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels. It's your job to name one of the 152 players in all of baseball history who have played for both these teams. Fortunately, there are some notable examples.

Kole Calhoun played for both the Guardians and Angels

Kole Calhoun spent a long time as the Angels right fielder. He was there from 2012-2019. In 2023, he briefly joined the Guardians, making him an answer. At the time of writing, just 4% of users had tried his name here. That's pretty good for your rarity score.

Which Angels players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answer September 17

Below are some other options for who has been with both the Guardians and Angels:

Oliver Drake (2018 with both teams)

Torey Lovullo (1998 with CLE, 1993 with LAA)

David Murphy (2014-2015 with CLE, 2015 with LAA)

Mike Napoli (2016 with CLE, 2006-2010 with LAA)

Andrew Velasquez (2019 with CLE, 2022-2023 with LAA)

Pitcher Scott Kazmir also did this. In 2009, he began a three-year stint with the Angels. Two years after that ended, he landed with the Guardians for a single season. He bounced around the league, but did play for both of these squads.

This prompt may have 152 possible answers, but some of them are unheralded or unknown players. This article can help you find the correct answer, and Sportskeeda's other coverage can help with the rest of the grid!