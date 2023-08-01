Which Angels players also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1 

On August 1, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Angels players who have also donned the jerseys of the Mariners. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Anderson: Left-handed pitcher who played for the Mariners in 2021 and later joined the Angels in 2022. While with the Mariners, Anderson provided a reliable presence in the rotation, delivering solid outings. After moving to the Angels, he continued to showcase his consistency and added depth to their pitching staff.

Matt Andriese: This versatile pitcher had stints with the Angels in 2019 and then with the Mariners in 2020. During his time with the Angels, Andriese primarily worked as a long reliever and occasional spot starter, helping stabilize the bullpen. When he joined the Mariners, he assumed a similar role and brought experience to a relatively young pitching squad.

Floyd Bannister: As a left-handed pitcher, Bannister played for the Mariners from 1982 to 1984 and later for the Angels in 1987. With the Mariners, Bannister was a key starter, providing valuable experience to a developing team.

When he returned to the Angels in '87, he contributed as a veteran presence in the rotation and helped mentor the younger pitchers.

Gordon Beckham: An infielder who played for the Angels in 2014 and then for the Mariners in 2015. Beckham's time with the Angels was marked by his versatility, playing multiple positions in the infield.

When he moved to the Mariners, he primarily served as a backup infielder, providing a solid glove off the bench and occasional offensive spark.

Tim Belcher: Pitching for the Mariners from 1994 to 1996 and then joining the Angels in 1997, Belcher brought his experience as a seasoned right-handed starter to both teams.

During his tenure with the Mariners, Belcher served as a reliable innings-eater and veteran presence. Upon transitioning to the Angels, he continued to be a valuable asset in their rotation, contributing with consistent performances.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for August 1: Other Angels players who have also played for the Mariners'

Juan Beniquez: This outfielder had two separate stints with the Mariners, first in 1977 and then in 1981, and also played for the Angels from 1984 to 1987. In his initial time with the Mariners, Beniquez displayed speed and defensive prowess in the outfield. Upon joining the Angels, he became a valuable fourth outfielder, providing a solid bat off the bench and veteran leadership.

Bruce Bochte: Bochte played for the Mariners from 1977 to 1980 and later for the Angels in 1981 and 1982. As a first baseman and outfielder, he was one of the Mariners' early stars, known for his hitting and high on-base percentage. When he moved to the Angels, Bochte continued to be a productive player and provided a steady presence in their lineup.

Pat Borders: The veteran catcher joined the Angels in 1992 and then played for the Mariners in 1993 and 1994. Borders was known for his defensive skills behind the plate and worked well with pitchers. During his time with the Angels, he contributed to their World Series-winning season in '92. When he switched to the Mariners, he brought his experience and leadership to a young Seattle team.

Shawn Boskie: A right-handed pitcher who played for the Angels in 1996 and then for the Mariners in 1997 and 1998. Boskie was a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Angels, eating up innings and providing stability. Upon joining the Mariners, he continued to serve as a valuable back-end starter and long reliever, helping bolster the pitching staff.

Thad Bosley: Outfielder who had two separate stints with the Mariners, first in 1977 and then in 1982 and 1983, and also played for the Angels in 1980 and 1981. Bosley's time with the Mariners was marked by his versatility as an outfielder and pinch hitter. When he joined the Angels, he provided a left-handed bat off the bench and contributed to their outfield depth.