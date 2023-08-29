Which Angels players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers are two heated AL West rivals, but they've had their fair share of players who have switched sides. Those players are who today's MLB Immaculate Grid is tasking gamers to uncover.

As he does for a lot of MLB Immaculate Grid spots, Bartolo Colon fits here. He played for the Angels in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 before landing with the Rangers for a brief stint in 2018. At the time of writing, just 5% of people had used Colon's name here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29: Which Angels players have also played for the Rangers?

Here are some other players who played for both the Angels and Rangers:

Kole Calhoun (2016-2019 with LAA, 2022 with TEX)

Josh Hamilton (2013-2014 with LAA, 2008-2015 with TEX)

Ian Kinsler (2018 with LAA, 2006-2013 with TEX)

Jonathan Lucroy (2019 with LAA, 2016-2017 with TEX)

Daniel Robertson (2015 with LAA< 2014 with TEX)

Mart Texeira (2008 with LAA, 2003-2007 with TEX)

Vladimir Guerrero did so, too. In 2004 all the way to 2009, the free swinger was a member of the Angels. Directly after that, he joined the Rangers in 2010.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. played for the Angels and Rangers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There are 142 players who accomplished this mark, and you can use their database to uncover the rarest possible answer and lower your score by a wide margin.