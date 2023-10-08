Which Angels players have also played for the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 8 

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 8 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Angels players have also donned the jersey of the Colorado Rockies. Interestingly, there are 5 players to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Dustin Garneau. Garneau played just under three seasons with the Rockies from 2015 to 2017. He featured in 68 games for them and hit four home runs.

In 2019, Garneau joined the Angels and had a brief stint with them. He played 28 games for Los Angeles and smashed two home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 8: Other

Angels players who have also played for the Rockies

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 8

Randall Grichuk

Randall Grichuk played just under two seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2022 to 2023. He played 204 games and hit 27 home runs for them.

In July 2023, Gruchik joined the Los Angeles Angels. In his first season with the team, the outfielder recorded eight home runs in 54 appearances.

Steve Finley

Finely played one season with the Angels in 2005. He smashed 12 home runs in 112 appearances for the Los Angeles outfit.

In 2007, Finely had a brief stint with the Rockies. He made 43 appearances and hit one home run during his time with the Colorado side.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.