Which Angels players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13 

The MLB Immaculate Grid features the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels on August 13. That means that those who are interested in completing the grid perfectly today will need to know players who have been on both franchises.

Zack Greinke, the longtime Royals icon, is a good answer. He has spent most of his career with the Royals, including a second stint he is currently in. He had a brief stint in LA with the Angels in 20122. At the time of writing, only 26% of players had used Greinke.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13: Which Angels players have also played for the Royals?

27% won't do a lot for your rarity score, though. Here are a few other players who you might want to use. They played at some point for both the Royals and Angels:

Trevor Cahill (2017 with KC, 2019 with LAA)

Jesse Chavez (2010-2011 with KC, 2017-2022 with LAA)

Bo Jackson (1986-1990 with KC, 1994 in LAA)

Mike Moustakas (2011-2018 in KC, 2023 in LAA)

Ervin Santana (2013-2021 with Royals, 2005-2012 with LAA)

Raul Ibanez is a good answer. The slugger spent the 2001-2014 seasons with the Royals before joining the Angels for a spell in 2014.

Raul Ibanez played for the Royals and Angels

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference as well. There's a database there that will tell you every single player to ever suit up for the Kansas City Royals or Los Angeles Angels. That will help your rarity score tremendously.