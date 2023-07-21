Which Arizona Diamondbacks have 30+ Stolen Bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 21

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 21 edition of the game:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 30+ stolen bases season, while the final clue along the vertical plane is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is a Diamondbacks player who has had 30+ stolen bases in a single season in the MLB.

There are a total of seven players in the history of the Diamondbacks franchise who have achieved 30+ stolen bases in a single season. Among them, the most recent player to do it was Paul Goldschmidt in 2016, with 32 stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The highly-rated infielder started his major league career with the Diamondbacks in 2011 and went on to play eight seasons for them. During that time, he was named an All-Star six times while winning the Golden Glove Award thrice and the Silver Slugger Award four times.

Other players who have also achieved the feat and would be a correct answer to the grid include Jean Segura, Tony Womack and AJ Pollock.

Scott F @TheFrizz87 Happy 53rd bday Tony Womack! Led NL in stolen bases 3 straight years, 1997-99, averaging 63 per season in 72 tries. Had career high 72 in 1999. Led NL with 14 triples in 2000. Had game-tying hit off Rivera in game 7 of 2001 World Series. Hit .307 with the Cardinals in 2004. pic.twitter.com/ekbb8TeQBh

Other Arizona Diamondbacks players who have 30+ stolen bases in a single MLB season

While Paul Goldschmidt may be the most recent Arizona Diamondbacks player to achieve the feat, the player with the highest number of stolen bases in a single season in franchise history is Tony Womack. Womack is a former MLB infielder who played for the Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2003. In his first season with them, he finished with 72 stolen bases, a franchise record that stands till today.

Jean Segura is another Arizona player who has achieved the feat recently in 2016, finishing the season with 33 stolen bases to etch his name into the franchise record books.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence