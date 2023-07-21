Which Arizona Diamondbacks have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 21 features the St. Louis Cardinals in the second column and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third row. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Paul Goldschmidt. He is currently the first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft, he made his debut with them in 2011. The Dbacks traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018-19 off-season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he was leading the NL in homers and RBIs in 2013, he was named to an All-Star selection, Hank Aaron, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards for the very first time. In 2013 and 2015, he finished as the runner-up for the National League MVP Award.

He was a seven-time All-Star in his career. In 2022, he was named the National League (NL) Most Valuable Player (MVP). He also bagged two Hank Aaron Awards, four Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals

Carson Kelly #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 02, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Carson Kelly, Mark Reynolds, Reggie Sanders, Jon Jay, Troy Glaus and Royce Clayton.

Carson Kelly is currently a catcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has also represented the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB career.

His amateur career at Westview High School was followed by a selection by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the 2012 Major League Draft. He eventually switched from playing third base to catching.

He was rated as St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect by Baseball America. Kelly’s MLB debut was made in 2016, however, he didn’t play for the Cardinals for long as he was soon traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2018 season.

He was designated as the Dbacks starting catcher in 2019. Thereafter he tied Miguel Montero’s Dbacks record for the most home runs hit by a catcher in a season with 18.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence