Which Astros pitchers have had 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 17th puzzle is out and it involves a cross between the Houston Astros and Pitchers with 200+ strikeouts in a season.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid's first row contains the Houston Astros and the third column contains '200+ K Season Pitching'. Thus fans have to take guesses of Astros pitchers who have earned the unqiue distinction in any particular season.

The Astros were established in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s as an expansion team. They adopted their current name when three years later they moved to the Astrodome and in reference to the city hosting the Johnson Space Center. They were initially in the National League but success followed when they moved to the AL West.

In recent years, the Astros have emerged as a dominant force in the AL, winning the pennant four times in the last six seasons and claiming the World Series title twice. This success can be attributed in part to the exceptional pitchers who have graced the team's roster.

The two obvious answers that fans will look to guess are Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. Both had been a solid force in the starting rotation of the Astros during their stay in Texas.

The younger of the two, Gerrit Cole had two stellar seasons with the franchise recording 276 Ks in 2018 and a franchise record 326 Ks in 2019. He fell shy of the Pitching Triple Crown in 2019 having won the ERA and the Strikeouts leader award.

Justin Verlander had a longer stay with Houston having moved from the Detroit Tigers. The veteran won two Cy Young awards with the team and won the World Series twice capping off a successful spell with 2 seasons with 200+ Ks.

Other pitchers who have recorded 200+ Ks in a season with the Astros

Veterans like Nolan Ryan and Roger Clemens have all donned the Astros jersey and have put in solid performances. Ryan, infact, had five seasons with 200+ strikeouts and came close with two more with 197 in 1984 and 194 in 1986.

