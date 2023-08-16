Which Astros pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

The Houston Astros have witnessed some stellar performances on the mound, with several pitchers achieving the remarkable feat of recording 20 o more wins in a single MLB season. The MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 16 feature a total of ten players reached this milestone, here are some of them:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16: Which Astros Pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season?

The most recent Astros pitcher to achieve this in recent times is Gerrit Cole. In the 2019 season, Cole secured an impressive 20 wins with a dominant 2.50 ERA, showcasing his prowess on the mound. Equally impressive was his total of 326 strikeouts, which exemplified his ability to control the game and keel opponents at bay. Cole joined the New York Yankees for the 2020 season.

The 2019 season was also memorable for Justin Verlander, who secured 21 wins with a remarkable 2.58 ERA. Verlander’s contributions were crucial in propelling the Astros to success. After a short stint with the New York Mets, the three-time Cy Young award winner was traded back to the Astros in 2023.

Another standout performer was Dallas Keuchel in 2015, when he achieved 20 wins with a 2.48 ERA, playing a pivotal role in the Astros’ campaign.

In the mid-2000s, Roy Oswalt etched his name in Astros history by achieving 20 wins in both 2004 and 2005.

While the list of Astros pitchers with 20+ wins goes beyond these four, the achievements of these players exemplify the dedication and talent required to reach such impressive milestones. Other players to record 20+ wins in a season with the Astros include:

Mike Hampton: 22 wins in 1999

22 wins in 1999 Jose Lima: 21 wins in 1999

21 wins in 1999 Mike Scott: 20 wins in 1989

20 wins in 1989 Joe Niekro: 21 and 20 wins in 1979 and 1980

The MLB Immaculate Grid answer for this question has a success rate of 91%, proving how effective the Astros have been in the last decade with so many recognizable names from their most recent success.