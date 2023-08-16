Which Astros players have also played for the Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 136th puzzle was released on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Houston Astros player has also donned the jersey for the St. Louis Cardinals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, there have been a total of 127 players who have played for both Houston and St. Louis. One of the most prominent names to have featured for both teams is Carlos Beltran.

Beltran had two separate one-year stints with the Astros in 2004 and 2017. He also played for the Cardinals for two seasons when he signed for them in 2012.

Incidentally, Beltran won the World Series with Houston in 2017. The nine-time All-Star also won three Gold Glove awards during his time in the MLB.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 16: Other Astros players who have played for Cardinals

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

Lance Berkman

Berkman joined the Houston Astros in 1999 and played just under 12 seasons with the franchise. He also played two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals after signing for the team in 2011.

Berkman won the World Series in his first season with the Cardinals. He earned six All-Star honors during his career in the Majors.

Ken Oberkfell

Oberkfell played just under eight seasons with St. Louis after joining the team in 1977. He helped the team win the World Series in 1982.

In 1990, Oberkfell joined Houston and played with the franchise for two years.

Colby Rasmus

Rasmus made his debut for the Cardinals in 2009 and played just under three seasons with the team. He also had a two-year sojourn with the Astros after signing for them in 2015.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the second row of the second column.