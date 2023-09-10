Which Astros players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

The Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 10 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Houston Astros players have also donned the jersey of the Cleveland Guardians. Interestingly, there are 99 players who have played for both teams.

One player who ticks both categories is Michael Brantley.

Brantley made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2009. He spent 10 seasons with the franchise, playing 1,051 games and smashing 87 home runs.

In 2019, Brantley joined the Houston Astros. He has played 386 games for the team so far, hitting 42 homers.

Brantley is a five-time All-Star and he won the Silver Slugger Award in 2014. The designated hitter was also a part of the Astros side that won the World Series in 2022.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 10: Other Astros players who have also played for the Guardians

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 10

Brandon Barnes

Barnes made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros in August 2012. He played just under two seasons with the team, making 179 appearances and hitting nine home runs.

In 2018, Barnes had a brief stint with the Cleveland Guardians. He played 18 games for the franchise and hit one home run.

Michael Bourn

Bourn joined the Astros in 2008 and played four seasons with the team. He featured in 548 games and hit 11 home runs for the Houston outfit.

Bourn signed for the Guardians in 2013 and played just under three seasons with the franchise. He made 331 appearances for the Cleveland-based team and smashed nine homers.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.