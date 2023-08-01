Which Astros players also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1 

Immaculate Grid is one of the best, and most beloved baseball quiz exercises ever. Each day, fans have the opportunity to put their baseball knowledge to the test.

Presented in a 3 x 3 table, the Immaculate Grid features three hints on the y-axis, with another three positioned on the x-axis. To succeed in the challenge, players must populate the spots with names of players to have played for a listed team or achieved one of the statistical values at their intersecting position.

On August 1, trade deadline day, the grid released their latest puzzle. Two of the teams listed are the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. Today, we are taking a look at some of the players who have suited up for both AL West clubs at some point during their careers.

"Immaculate Grid 121. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who played for Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners | Immaculate Grid August 1

Current Seattle Mariners outfielder, and potential trade piece Teoscar Hernandez is one of the best contemporary examples for his Immaculate Grid section. Hernandez signed a one-year deal worth $14 million with the Mariners before this season after gaining back-to-back Silver Sluggers for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020 and 2021. The first MLB team that Hernandez ever played for were the Astros, appearing for the club in his rookie season of 2016, hitting 4 home runs and 11 RBIs in 41 games.

Pitcher Mike Johnson was an integral part of the 1990s Mariners. At 6'10, Johsnon was the tallest pitcher ever when he entered the league in 1988. After making the move to Seattle in 1989, he quickly showed his dominance. In 1990, he was named to his first All-Star team after posting a 3.65 ERA in 33 starts. An absolute workhorse, Johnson pitched 200 or more innings 14 times over his 22 year career.

"From 1999-2002 Randy Johnson struck out 1417 batters" - Baseball History Nut

In 1995, his 18-2 record and 2.48 were both best in their respective categories, awarding him the AL Cy Young that season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. Although he only played for the Houston Astros for half of the 1998 season, he is still an eligible answer for today's Immaculate Grid.

Another pitcher to have played for both franchises was leftie Mike Hampton. A sixth round Mariners draft pick in 1990, Hampton pitched in Seattle for the 1993 season, posting a record of 1-3 and a abysmal ERA of 9.53. After he was traded to the Astros the following season, his career began to take off. In 1999, he led the league with 22 wins to finish second in Cy Young voting that season. He would retire in 2010 with 1387 strikeouts over 2286 innings on the bump.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Kendall Graveman is connected to one of the best defensive plays in Astros ALCS history. Such a pivotal moment in the 2021 postseason. pic.twitter.com/BjgnWFOac5

Recently, the Chicago White Sox dealt reliever Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros. Graveman, 32, was traded from the Mariners to the Astros in 2021, only to find himself on the 'Stros again. Hopefully, the Astros can use this Immaculate Grid option to improve their chances this season.