Which Astros players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes when entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The 150th puzzle was released on Wednesday and one grid requires fans to guess which Houston Astros player has also donned the jersey of the Cincinnati Reds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, there have been 103 players who have played for both the Astros and the Reds. One player who ticks both categories for today's answer is Scott Feldman.

Feldman played just under three seasons with the Houston Astros from 2014-2016. He featured in 73 games and had an 18-20 record with a 3.64 ERA.

In 2017, Feldman played one year with the Cincinnati Reds before retiring from baseball. He made 21 appearances and had a 7-7 record with a 4.77 ERA.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 30: Other Astros players who have also played for the Reds

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

Jeff Keppinger

Keppinger played with the Cincinnati Reds for two seasons from 2007 to 2008. He played 188 games and smashed eight home runs during his time in Cincinnati.

Keppinger signed for the Houston Astros in 2009 and had a three-year stint with the team. He featured in 287 games and hit 17 homers for the Houston-based franchise.

Jake Buchanan

Buchanan had a two-year sojourn with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2015. The pitcher played just 22 games for the franchise and finished with a 1-3 record.

In 2017, Buchanan joined the Reds. He played only five games for the Cincinnati outfit before retiring from baseball.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.