Which Astros players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with uncovering one MLB star who spent time with both the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals. There are only 74 players who have ever done this, which could prove challenging for trivia players today.

Carlos Beltran is a good answer here. He was with the Astros when they won the World Series in 2017 shortly before he retired, though it was not his first stint with the team. In 1998, Beltran came up with the Royals and stayed through 2004. At the time of writing, 30% of players had used his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10: Which Astros players have also played for the Royals?

Here are some others who played for both of these franchises as well:

Rick Ankiel (2010 with KCR, 2013 with HOU)

Erik Kratz (2014-2015 with KCR, 2016 with HOU)

Martin Maldonado (2019 with KCR, 2018, 2020-2023 with HOU)

Carlos Pena (both teams in 2013)

Miguel Tejada (2013 with KCR, 2008-2009 with HOU)

Zack Grienke is a good answer for this as well. The longtime pitcher and potential Hall of Famer is with the Royals now. He also began and spent the first years of his MLB career with them, but he was traded to the Astros in 2019 and spent three seasons there.

Zack Grienke played for both the Astros and Royals

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, as they have a list of all 74 players who have ever played for both the Royals and Astros. This can help lower your rarity score by a wide margin.