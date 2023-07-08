Which Athletics pitchers have had 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

MLB Immaculate Grid is a daily internet game that has gained huge popularity among baseball fans across the world. It tests a player's knowledge of the game's history, its teams, and its players.

The aim of the game is to fill up the entire grid with correct answers based on the clues provided along the side of the grid. The player only has nine guesses, which means that an incorrect answer will result in an imperfect score. The grid is updated every day.

For the July 8 edition, the first clue along the horizontal plane is the Oakland Athletics, while the final clue along the vertical plane is a 20+ wins season for a pitcher. Thus the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of an Athletics pitcher who has finished a season with 20+ wins.

There are many pitchers in the Oakland A's history who have achieved a 20+ wins season. However, only a couple have managed to do it since the turn of the century.

The last Oakland player to do this was Mark Mulder in 2001 when he finished the season with 21 wins. Mulder was a left-handed pitcher who spent five seasons with the Athletics, being named an All-Star twice during that time.

Other correct answers to the grid include Tim Hudson, Barry Zito and Dave Stewart.

Other Oakland Athletics pitchers who have achieved a 20+ wins season in the MLB

Among the other pitchers who have completed the feat for the Oakland Athletics is Dave Stewart, who achieved the feat four times during the 1980s. Another name is Barry Zito, who did it in 2002, and Tim Hudson, who did it in 2000.

There are several other pitchers who managed a 20+ win season in the MLB but all of those came in the 1900s.

