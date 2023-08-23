Which Athletics pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

It was a good day to be an Oakland Athletics fan as on August 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed fans about the Athletics pitchers who have recorded 200+ strikeouts in a season.

Former Athletics pitcher Barry Zito emerged as a fan favorite for today's query as he spent eight years with the franchise over two stints. Zito made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2000 and remained with the club until 2006.

During his second year with the A's, he registered 205 strikeouts, the highest tally of his entire career. Zito compiled another terrific season with the club in 2002, winning the AL Cy Young Award and finishing with the most wins in the AL.

The three-time All-Star won the World Series with the San Francisco Giants in 2012 before returning to Oakland in 2015, his last season in the MLB.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 23: Other Athletics players with 200+ strikeouts in a season

Frankie Montas: The 30-year-old New York Yankees pitcher enjoyed a highly successful time with the Athletics from 2017 to 2022.

Montas made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers the same year. However, a rib injury forced him onto the sidelines, robbing him of any appearance with the Dodgers during his brief stint.

He was traded to Athletics in 2016 but had to wait for his debut with the franchise until 2017. After a couple of underwhelming outings for the club, Montas started to live up to his name in 2019.

However, it was the 2021 season where he shattered several records by recording a career-best 207 strikeouts. Montas finished sixth in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Dave Stewart: The three-time World Series winner with three different clubs is one of the most renowned pitchers to have played for the Athletics.

Stewart joined Oakland in 1986, having already won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. However, he saved his best season from the mound for the A's in 1987, when he registered 205 strikeouts in a season.

Stewart helped the team to the 1989 World Series championship as he was named the World Series MVP.