Which Athletics pitchers have won Cy Young? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 148th puzzle on Monday, Aug. 28. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Oakland Athletics player has won the Cy Young Award during his time with the franchise.

Interestingly only five Athletics players have won the AL Cy Young award. Barry Zito was the most recent Oakland player to claim the honor in 2002.

Zito made his MLB debut with the Athletics in July 2000. He played seven seasons in Oakland before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2007.

In 2015, Zito returned to Oakland for one more season before calling it quits.

Across 16 seasons in the MLB, Zito finished with a 165–143 record with 1,885 strikeouts. He earned three All-Star honors and won the World Series with the Giants in 2012.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 28: Other Athletics players who have also won the Cy Young award

Bob Welch

Welch joined the Oakland Athletics in 1978 and played seven years with the franchise. He won the Cy Young Award in 1990.

Welch earned two All-Star honors during his MLB career and also won two World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and 1989. He tragically passed away on June 9, 2014.

Dennis Eckersley

Eckersley spent nine years with the Athletics from 1987-1995. He won the Cy Young Award in 1992.

Across 24 seasons in the MLB, Eckersley earned six All-Star honors and won the World Series with the Athletics in 1989.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.