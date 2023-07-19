Which Athletics players have had 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 19 edition of the game:

In today's grid, the second clue along the horizontal plane is the Oakland Athletics, while the final clue along the vertical plane is a 100+ RBI season. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a player whe has scored 100+ RBIs in a single season for the Athletics.

While there have been several Oakland Athletics players who have had 100+ RBIs in a season, one of the most recent players to do so was Matt Olson in 2021. Olson started his MLB career with the Athletics in 2016 and went on play six seasons for them. During that time, he won the Golden Glove award twice and finished his final season with 111 RBIs in 2021, being named an All-Star in the process.

Some other names that would also be a correct answer for the grid include Jason Giambi, Miguel Tejada and Jimmie Foxx.

Other Oakland Athletics players who have had a 100+ RBI season in the MLB

While Matt Olson may have been the most recent Oakland Athletics player to have a 100+ RBI season, one of the biggest names to achieve the feat was Jason Giambi. The infielder played for the Athletics from 1995 to 2001 and had four seasons in which he finished with over a 100 RBIs.

However, the Athletics player with the most RBis in a single season in their entire history is Jimmie Foxx, who ahd a total of 169 RBIs in the 1932 MLB season. Some other Oakland players who ahve also achieved the feat include Al Simmons, Miguel Tejada and Reggie Jackson.

