Which Athletics players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 91st puzzle for the July 3 is out. The final cross sections involves the Athletics and batters who have achieved 200+ hits in a season. In this article, we take a look at the probable answers.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has struck a chord among fans who have praised the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests, each answer needs to be immaculate, leaving no room for error because of the grid system. Every day, the game refreshes and a new grid is unveiled to fans. In today's grid, players have to answer which batters from the Athletics franchise have secured 200+ hits.

The first player that comes to mind is legendary baseball player Al Simmons who represented the-then Philadelphia Athletics for 12 out of the 20 seasons he played in the majors.

In five of those 12 seasons, Simmons got more than 200 hits. His best came in 1925 in just his second season in the MLB with 253 hits, which is the fifth-highest ever.

Al Simmons won two batting championships at the club and led them to consecutive World Series success in 1929 and 1930. He has since been inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame.

Most recent Athletics players to achieve 200+ hits in a season

Miguel Tejada is the only player this century and in fact the only Athletics player since the franchise moved to Oakland to get more than 200+ hits in a season.

This feat of 204 hits came in the record breaking 2002 season when the Oakland As stringed an impressive 20 consecutive wins despite having a below par roster. That was achieved, thanks to the sabremetrics tactics applied by manager Billy Beane.

