Which Athletics players have had 500+ home runs in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

As fans continue to keep pace with the globally-renowned daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 13 edition of the game.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 500+ HR career, while the second clue along the vertical plane is Oakland Athletics. Hence, the correct answer will be the name of a player who has hit 500+ home runs and has also played for the Athletics at some point in his career.

There are a few players who fit into that category but the most recent name among them is Mark McGwire. The two-time World Series winner played for the Oakland Athletics from 1986 to 1997 and ended his career with 583 homers to his name.

Despite being with the St. Louis Cardinals when he reached the landmark, he spent most of his career playing for the Athletics.

On this day in 1999, Mark McGwire became the 16th player to join the 500 HR club, and did it in the fewest at-bats (5,487)! On this day in 1999, Mark McGwire became the 16th player to join the 500 HR club, and did it in the fewest at-bats (5,487)! 💪#BovadaSportsHistory #MLB https://t.co/Jncl95WaFY

ᗪOᑎKEYᕼᗩᑕK™ @DonkeyHack Reggie Jackson hits career HR #500 at Anaheim Stadium. Reggie Jackson hits career HR #500 at Anaheim Stadium. https://t.co/PCs02q0T9E

Other Oakland Athletics players who have hit 500+ HRs in their MLB careers

While Mark McGwire is the most recent Oakland Athletics player to join the 500 HR club, before him came Jimmie Foxx and Reggie Jackson.

Foxx played in the MLB during the 1920s and 1930s when the Athletics were still based in Philadelphia. The Hall of Famer then went on to play for the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies and ended his career with a total of 534 home runs.

Reggie Jackson is probably the better-known name among the others, having gone on to bigger fame with the New York Yankees and the California Angels before returning to the Athletics in 1987 to end his career. He hit a total of 563 home runs in his illustrious career.

