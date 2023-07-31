Which Athletics players also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

MLB Immaculate Grid is becoming an obsession for many baseball fans. Each day, a new puzzle appears as tests fan's knowledge of the game, both past and present.

With over 100 editions released to date, the Immaculate Grid is showing no signs of slowing down. The daily challenges feature a 3x3 grid with nine squares.

In order to succeed, players must enter an MLB player name in the intersecting grid spot. Correct answers will be players who have played for the two intersecting teams, sometimes, a team value is replaced by a statistical hint.

On July 31, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name MLB names who have suited up for both the Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Guardians (or Indians) at some point in their careers. While over 200 players are eligible, let's look at some of the top names.

"Immaculate Grid 120. Retweet or Reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for the Athletics and Guardians | MLB Immaculate Grid July 31

Recent A's first baseman Jesus Aguilar will be one of the top answers for Grid players today. After inking a one-year, $3 million deal with the Athletics, the 33-year-old Venezuelan was released by the team in June after hitting just 221/.281/.385 with five home runs and nine RBIs, a far cry from his 35-home run season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.

Aguilar began his career on the Cleveland Indians, appearing in 35 games between 2014 and 2016.

"With baseball coming back, today's #OVEThrowback remembers the last run of the 2016 season. After this Rajai Davis home run, there was a rain delay and the 2016 World Series was never actually completed." - Ohio Vs Everyone

Rajai Davis, a hero of Cleveland's 2016 playoff run, is also an eligible grid entry today. Davis, who retired in 2019, had a double, a home run, and three RBIs in the 2016 World Series for the Indians, although they eventually lost to the Chicago Cubs. Davis played for the A's from 2008 until 2010, and again in 2017. A speedster, Davis was 415-for-522 in stolen base attempts over the course of his career.

Canadian reliever John Axford joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 2009, six years after completing Tommy John surgery. In 2011, his MLB-best 46 saves were enough for him to finish in the top ten in NL Cy Young voting. Axford appeared in 49 games for Cleveland in 2014 before spending the 2016 and 2017 season in the A's bullpen.

"#OTD in 2014, Coco Crisp hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 12th against Hector Noesi for Oakland’s first walk-off of the year." - Uprooted

Long-time Athletics outfielder Coco Crisp also began and ended his career in Cleveland, making him eligible for the July 31 Immaculate Grid. The 2011 stolen base leader, 162 of Crisp's 308 career swipes came as a member of the A's between 2010 and 2014.