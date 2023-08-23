Which Athletics players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

August 23's MLB Immaculate Grid entertains the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds fans as the daily internet puzzle quizzes them about players that have represented both clubs.

Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins received the majority of guesses for today's quiz because of his stint with both teams in recent years. The 33-year-old made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2013 and remained with the franchise until 2017.

He was traded to the New York Yankees during 2017's trade deadline in exchange for Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian. Gray was traded to the Reds after two years with the Yankees in January 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The debut season with the Reds turned out to be Gray's most successful from the mound as he registered a career-high 205 strikeouts in 2019. The three-time All-Star was traded to the Minnesota Twins last year after three successful years with the Reds.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 23: Joe Morgan has also played for the Athletics and the Reds

One of the greatest second basemen of his generation, Joe Morgan is a name cherished by many elderly Reds fans due to his distinct performances with the franchise during the 70s.

Although Morgan made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros (then Houston Colt .45s) in 1963, he came into the limelight with the Reds for eight years from 1972 to 1979.

The ten-time All-Star helped the team to two consecutive World Series championships in 1975 and 1976, winning the NL MVP award both times. All of his five Gold Glove awards came with the Reds in successive years from 1973 to 1977.

Morgan spent the last year of his MLB career with the Athletics in 1984. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1990.

More about Sonny Gray

One of the latest players to have represented both teams during his Major League career, Sonny Gray made his debut with the Athletics in 2013.

He made his first All-Star appearance in 2015 and finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting that year. However, after a couple of frustrating years with the A's, he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2017.

He was traded to the Reds in 2019, and the pitcher made an instant impact in his debut season with the club, registering a career-best 205 strikeouts that season. But his numbers slumped in the following seasons, and he was eventually traded to the Twins last year.