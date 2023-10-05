Which Athletics players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for errors.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 4 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Oakland Athletics player has also played for the Kansas City Royals. Interestingly, there are 110 players who have worn the jersey for both teams.

Billy Burns is a player who ticks both categories.

Burns played just under three seasons with the Oakland Athletics from 2014 to 2016. The center fielders recorded five home runs in 211 games for them.

In July 2016, Burns joined the Kansas City Royals. He spent two seasons with the team and played 31 games with them.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 5: Other Athletics players who have also played for the Royals

Alberto Callaspo

Callaspo played just under three years with the Kansas City Royals from 2008 to 2010. He hit 19 home runs for them in 317 games with the team.

In 2013, Callaspo joined the Oakland Athletics and played with them for two seasons. During his time with them, the baseman recorded nine home runs in 177 games.

Emil Brown

Brown spent three seasons with the Royals from 2005 to 2007. He hit 38 home runs in 410 games during his time in Kansas City.

Brown then spent one season with the Athletics in 2008. He hit 13 home runs in 117 games for the Oakland outfit.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to complete the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.