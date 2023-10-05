Which Athletics players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 5 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Oakland Athletics player has recorded more than 30 stolen bases in a season.

Interestingly, Esteury Ruiz fits the bill as he completed the feat this year. The Athletics baseman recorded a team-high 67 stolen bases for the team in the 2023 regular season.

In his first season with Oakland, Ruiz led the AL in stolen bases for 2023. However, the Athletics finished fifth in the AL West with a torrid 50-112 record.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 5: Other Athletics players who have more than 30 stolen bases in a season

Rajai Davis

Davis played with the Oakland Athletics from 2008 to 2010 and for one more season in 2017. He racked up an impressive 50 stolen bases for the team in 2010.

In 2016, Davis led the AL in stolen bases when he played for the Cleveland Guardians.

Rickey Henderson

Henderson holds the franchise record for the most stolen bases in a season for the Athletics. During the 1982 season, the left-fielder racked up a whopping 130 stolen bases, which remains an MLB record.

Henderson had four separate stints with Oakland during his career. He played with them from 1979 to 1984, 1989 to 1993, 1994 to 1995 and for one season in 1998.

Interestingly, Henderson holds the MLB record for the most stolen bases (1,406) by a player in his career. He also won two World Series titles.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.