Which Athletics players have recorded 3000+ hits in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 135th puzzle was released on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Oakland Athletics player has recorded more than 3,000 hits in his MLB career.

Interestingly, there have been only five players who have recorded more than 3,000 hits in their career while also playing with the Athletics. It's also important to note that four of these players achieved the feat when the team was known as the Philadelphia Athletics.

One of the most recent players that surpassed 3000 career hits and played for the Athletics is Rickey Henderson.

Henderson played for nine different teams across 24 seasons in the Majors and racked up 3,055 career hits. The 10-time All-Star won one of his two World Series titles with the Athletics in 1989.

Following a career filled with honors, Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 15: Other Athletics players who have recorded 3000+ hits in their career

Eddie Collins

Collins had his first stint with the Philadelphia Athletics from 1906 to 1914. He then played 11 seasons with the Chicago White Sox before returning to the Athletics in 1927 for four more years.

Collins recorded 3,315 hits across his 24-year MLB career.

Ty Cobb

Cobb played the majority of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers but joined the Athletics in 1927 on a two-year deal. The 12-time AL batting champion finished with 4,189 career hits.

Tris Speaker

Speaker played just one season with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1928. He previously suited up for the Boston Americans, Cleveland Indians and Washington Senators.

Across his 21 years in the MLB, Speaker recorded 3,514 career hits and won three World Series titles.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the first column.