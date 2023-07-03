Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a category for the Baltimore Orioles and players who have had 200 hits in a season. That mark is one that belies a great offensive player, so players will need to know the history of Baltimore to know who qualifies for this list.

Fortunately, there are quite a few examples of Baltimore Orioles with 200 hit seasons. Here's everyone that can be used for that MLB Immaculate Grid answer.

Baltimore Orioles with 200 hits in a season for MLB Immaculate Grid

Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season? Here's the full list:

George Sisler • 1920 257

George Sisler • 1922 246

Heinie Manush • 1928 241

Jack Tobin • 1921 236

George Sisler • 1925 224

Beau Bell • 1937 218

Baby Doll Jacobson • 1920 216

George Sisler • 1921 216

Miguel Tejada • 2006 214

Beau Bell • 1936 212

Baby Doll Jacobson • 1921 211

Cal Ripken Jr. • 1983 211

Cal Ripken Jr. • 1991 210

George Stone • 1906 208

Bob Dillinger • 1948 207

B.J. Surhoff • 1999 207

Jack Tobin • 1922 207

Al Bumbry • 1980 205

Heinie Manush • 1929 204

Miguel Tejada • 2004 203

Jack Tobin • 1920 202

Jack Tobin • 1923 202

George Sisler • 1927 201

Rip Radcliff • 1940 200

Naturally, since Cal Ripken Jr. basically played every single game he possibly could for the Orioles, he has quite a few 200+ hit seasons. George Sisler, one of the best hitters of his era, is also featured here.

