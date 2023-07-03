Create

Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 03, 2023 12:26 GMT
Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season?
Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a category for the Baltimore Orioles and players who have had 200 hits in a season. That mark is one that belies a great offensive player, so players will need to know the history of Baltimore to know who qualifies for this list.

Fortunately, there are quite a few examples of Baltimore Orioles with 200 hit seasons. Here's everyone that can be used for that MLB Immaculate Grid answer.

Baltimore Orioles with 200 hits in a season for MLB Immaculate Grid

Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season? Here's the full list:

  • George Sisler • 1920 257
  • George Sisler • 1922 246
  • Heinie Manush • 1928 241
  • Jack Tobin • 1921 236
  • George Sisler • 1925 224
  • Beau Bell • 1937 218
  • Baby Doll Jacobson • 1920 216
  • George Sisler • 1921 216
  • Miguel Tejada • 2006 214
  • Beau Bell • 1936 212
  • Baby Doll Jacobson • 1921 211
  • Cal Ripken Jr. • 1983 211
  • Cal Ripken Jr. • 1991 210
  • George Stone • 1906 208
  • Bob Dillinger • 1948 207
  • B.J. Surhoff • 1999 207
  • Jack Tobin • 1922 207
  • Al Bumbry • 1980 205
  • Heinie Manush • 1929 204
  • Miguel Tejada • 2004 203
  • Jack Tobin • 1920 202
  • Jack Tobin • 1923 202
  • George Sisler • 1927 201
  • Rip Radcliff • 1940 200
Naturally, since Cal Ripken Jr. basically played every single game he possibly could for the Orioles, he has quite a few 200+ hit seasons. George Sisler, one of the best hitters of his era, is also featured here.

tagline-video-image

Edited by Zachary Roberts
