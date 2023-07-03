Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a category for the Baltimore Orioles and players who have had 200 hits in a season. That mark is one that belies a great offensive player, so players will need to know the history of Baltimore to know who qualifies for this list.
Fortunately, there are quite a few examples of Baltimore Orioles with 200 hit seasons. Here's everyone that can be used for that MLB Immaculate Grid answer.
Baltimore Orioles with 200 hits in a season for MLB Immaculate Grid
Which Baltimore Orioles players have had 200+ hits in a season? Here's the full list:
- George Sisler • 1920 257
- George Sisler • 1922 246
- Heinie Manush • 1928 241
- Jack Tobin • 1921 236
- George Sisler • 1925 224
- Beau Bell • 1937 218
- Baby Doll Jacobson • 1920 216
- George Sisler • 1921 216
- Miguel Tejada • 2006 214
- Beau Bell • 1936 212
- Baby Doll Jacobson • 1921 211
- Cal Ripken Jr. • 1983 211
- Cal Ripken Jr. • 1991 210
- George Stone • 1906 208
- Bob Dillinger • 1948 207
- B.J. Surhoff • 1999 207
- Jack Tobin • 1922 207
- Al Bumbry • 1980 205
- Heinie Manush • 1929 204
- Miguel Tejada • 2004 203
- Jack Tobin • 1920 202
- Jack Tobin • 1923 202
- George Sisler • 1927 201
- Rip Radcliff • 1940 200
Naturally, since Cal Ripken Jr. basically played every single game he possibly could for the Orioles, he has quite a few 200+ hit seasons. George Sisler, one of the best hitters of his era, is also featured here.
