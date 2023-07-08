Which Blue Jays pitchers have had 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has become a worldwide sensation over the past few weeks since its release. It is a game that tests the player's knowledge of the game and its teams and players throughout the history of the game.

The objective of the game is to fill all the boxes in the grid with the correct answers based on the clues provided along the side of the grid. A player only has nine guesses to fill the grind, which means that even a single mistake will result in an imperfect score. The grid is refreshed on a daily basis.

The second clue along the horizontal plane for the July 8 edition of the game is the Toronto Blue Jays, and the final clue along the vertical plane is a 20+ wins season for a pitcher. Thus, the correct answer is the name of a Blue Jays pitcher who has completed a 20+ wins season in the MLB.

In the entire history of the Toronto Blue Jays, a 20+ wins season in the MLB has been accomplished by a pitcher only eight times. The last player to do it was J.A. Happ in 2016.

Happ was a left-handed pitcher who started his major league career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He played for the Blue Jays from 2012 to 2014 and returned for another spell from 2016 to 2018. In the 2016 season, Happ finished with 20 wins to become only the sixth player in franchise history to reach the landmark.

Other correct answers to the grid include Roy Halladay, Roger Clemens and Jack Morris.

Other Toronto Blue Jays pitchers who have achieved a 20+ wins season in the MLB

The highest number of wins achieved by a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in a single season in the entire history of the franchise is the 22 wins season by Roy Halladay in 2003.

Furthermore, in 2008, Halladay went on to repeat the feat, this time with 20 wins. The other player to achieve a 20+ wins season twice in the MLB is Roger Clemens in 1997 and 1998.

