Which Blue Jays players have had 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

The MLB Immaculate July 19th puzzle is out and it involves a cross between the Toronto Blue Jays and batters with 100+ RBIs in a season.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid contains the Toronto Blue Jays in the first column and '100+ RBI season batting' in the third row. Players have to guess names of batters from the Blue Jays who have gone on to achieve the feat.

The Toronto Blue Jays were established in 1977 as an expansion team of the MLB and became Toronto's first official representation in the league after efforts to move the Giants to the city. Their most successful spell came in the late 1980s and early 1990s where they won two back to back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Plenty of important batters have played for the franchise and have gone on to break plenty of records. One of the most important players in the late 1990s during their post-World Series winning success was Carlos Delgado. The batter was exemplary for the team getting selected as an All-Star twice and winning the Silver Slugger award thrice with the team.

From 1998 to 2003, Carlos Delgado had six straight seasons with 100+ RBIs. He came close to a seventh with 99 RBIs in 2004. The year previous he set the franchise record for most RBIs in a season with 145 RBIs that still stands. He also is the second and fourth player on that list with 137 in 2000 and 134 in 1999.

Other Toronto Blue Jays players who have scored more than 100+ RBIs in a season

Other Blue Jays batters like Joe Carter who was intrumental in the two title winning rosters in 1992 and 1993 also feature on the list. Carter hit 119 RBIs in 1992 before going 2 better in the following year.

The most recent players to do it are Vladrimir Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez who both achieved the feat in 2021.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault