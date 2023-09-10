Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 161st puzzle on Sunday, Sept. 10. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Toronto Blue Jays players have also donned the jersey of the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time of writing, there are 83 players who have played for both teams.

One of the more recent names to have played for both sides is Brandon Drury.

Drury made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 1, 2015. He played three years with the franchise, playing 289 games and hitting 31 home runs.

Drury joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 and had a three-year stint with the side. He featured in 149 games and smashed 15 homers.

Drudy currently plies his trade with the Los Angeles Angels, having joined the team earlier this season. He won the Silver Slugger award in 2022 while playing for the San Diego Padres.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 10: Other Blue Jays players who have also played for the Diamondbacks

Henry Blanco

Blanco had a two-year sojourn with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2012. He played 58 games for the team and smashed nine home runs.

In 2013, Blanco had a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. He played just 15 games for the franchise before joining the Seattle Mariners later that year.

Rod Barajas

Barajas made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 1999. He played five years in Arizona, featuring in 211 games and smashed 11 home runs.

In 2008, Barajas joined the Blue Jays. He spent two seasons with the Toronto-based team, making 228 appearances and hitting 30 homers.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.