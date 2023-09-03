Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 154th puzzle on Sunday, Sept. 3. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has donned the jersey for the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants. Interestingly, there have been 82 players who have played for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One player who ticks both categories is Melky Cabrera.

Cabrera played one season with the Giants in 2012. He featured in 113 games and smashed 11 home runs for the San Francisco outfit.

In 2013, Cabrera joined the Blue Jays. He played two years with the Toronto-based team, making 229 appearances and hitting 19 homers.

Cabrera earned All-Star honors in 2012. He also won the World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 3: Other Blue Jays players who have played for the Giants

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

Nori Aoki

Aoki played one season with the San Francisco Giants in 2015. He played 93 games and smashed five home runs during his time with the franchise.

In 2017, Aoki had a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. He featured in 12 games and hit three home runs.

Brandon Belt

Belt played 12 seasons with the Giants from 2011-2022. He racked up 175 home runs in 1,310 games for the San Francisco-based franchise. Belt earned one All-Star honor in 2016 and won two World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.

Belt joined the Blue Jays earlier this year. He has made 96 appearances and hit 16 home runs to date.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.