Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians do not even play in the same country, but today's MLB Immaculate Grid asks players to name one person who was on both teams. With only 111 possible answers, this could be a tough one.

Longtime MLB outfielder Melky Cabrera played for a lot of teams during his time. In 2018, he joined the Guardians (then the Indians) and qualified for this spot. He had already been with the Blue Jays prior, in 2013 and 2014. At the time of writing, just 0.3% of people had tried his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10: Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Guardians?

Here's who else was with both the Guardians and Blue Jays during their career:

Adam Cimber (2018-202 with CLE, 2021-2023 with TOR)

Josh Donaldson (2018 with CLE, 2015-2018 with TOR)

Edwin Encarnacion (2017-2018 with CLE, 2009-2016 with TOR)

Cecil Fielder (1998 with CLE, 1985-1988 with TOR)

Josh Donaldson played for both the Guardians and Blue Jays

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar did this feat. He was with Guardians (Indians at the time) from 1999 to 2001, and played in Toronto with the Blue Jays from 1991-1995. He is a good answer, but he may be fairly popular since he's a Hall of Fame player.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There, the database of all 111 players is held and it can help you find the rarest answer for which player was on both the Guardians and Blue Jays.