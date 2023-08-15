Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

On the latest episode, MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles fans about the players to have represented both teams during their careers.

32-year-old pitcher Kevin Gausman was the most popular pick, as 25% of players guessed his name for today's puzzle. The 2-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2013.

He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league prospects Brett Cumberland, Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Evan Phillips, and Bruce Zimmermann in 2018.

While he impressed from the mound in his stint with the Braves, Gausman was suspended after an altercation with José Ureña. He moved to the Cincinnati Reds the following season before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2020.

His time with the Blue Jays came in 2021 when he signed a five-year contract with the franchise.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 15: Other Blue Jays and Orioles players

Roberto Alomar: One of the greatest players to have donned the jerseys of both aforementioned teams, Roberto Alomar enjoyed great success during his stints with the Blue Jays and the Orioles.

Alomar was signed by the San Diego Padres at a very young age and made his MLB debut in 1988 against the Houston Astros. But the 12-time All-star was traded to the Blue Jays in 1990.

The move turned Alomar into one of the best second basemen in the league as he won the prestigious Silver Slugger Award in 1992. He was named the ALCS MVP that year and won the World Series with the Blue Jays.

After winning two World Series rings and five Gold Glove awards with the Blue Jays, Alomar joined the Orioles. The Baseball Hall of Famer remained with the club until 1998 before moving to Cleaveland.

José Bautista: The recently retired third baseman played a significant chunk of his 15-season-long MLB career with the Blue Jays. Although the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him in the 2000 MLB Draft, his first appearance in the Major League came for the Orioles in 2004.

After a couple of brief stints with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Kansas City Royals, Bautista returned to the Pirates in 2004. He was traded to the Blue Jays in return for Robinson Díaz in 2008.

He represented them for nearly a decade, winning 3 Silver Slugger Awards and making 6 All-Star appearances.