Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Those two teams have had some crossover in their histories, which does make today's prompt a little bit easier. However, there are only 73 possible answers to this that you can use, the rarer the better.

David Price almost went on a tour of the AL East, which included the Toronto Blue Jays. His career began with the Tigers, though, so he is an option. He is since retired, but he played for both. At the time of writing, 29% of players had written his name in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18: Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Tigers?

See below for some other players who played for the Tigers and Blue Jays:

Rajai Davis (2014-2015 with DET, 2011-2013 with TOR)

Curtis Granderson (2004-2009 with DET, 2018 with TOR)

Francisco Liriano (2018 with DET, 2016-2017 with TOR)

Robbie Ray (2014 with DET, 2020-2021 with TOR)

Edwin Jackson is a popular answer for most of the Immaculate Grid since he has played for nearly half of the entire league. Still, in 2019, he was traded between the Tigers and Blue Jays, so he counts.

Edwin Jackson played for the Blue Jays and Tigers

This article, as well as our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid, will help you complete the entire thing every day and get a good score. Be sure to check out our other guides, but this one will help you name one of the players who has played for both the teams.