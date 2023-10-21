Which Blue Jays players have recorded 100+ runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 21

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid posts a new puzzle. Linked to Baseball Reference, the grid is one of the best ways for fans to put their knowledge of the game to the ultimate test,

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple format. Users must take into account the clues lined up along the x and y axes to populate the squares with names of MLB players who fit the given criteria.

On October 21, one of the questions posed by the Grid asked users to name members of the Toronto Blue Jays who have scored 100 or more runs in a season. Let's look at some viable answers.

Toronto Blue Jays players who have scored 100 or more runs in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid

Shortstop Bo Bichette, son of MLB great Dante Bichette, is one of the most formidable hitters on the modern Toronto Blue Jays. Owing to his tennis background, Bichette is a strong contact hitter, and has a .299 average in his five MLB seasons. In 2021, Bichette slashed .298/.343/.484 with 121 runs and an AL-best 199 hits. A three-time All-Star, Bichette was also nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award in 2022.

1991 Jays first rounder Shawn Green's 134 runs scored in 1999 still holds as the most ever scored by a member of the team in a season. Splitting his time between first base and the outfield, Green also led MLB in total bases in 1999, recording 361 of them. In 2000, Green departed the Jays, going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he would record over 100 runs two more times.

Josh Donaldson was an absolute firebrand for the Jays in the mid-2010s. Coming over from the Oakland Athletics by virtue of a 2014 trade, the third baseman hit .297/.371/.568 with 41 home runs in 2015 to win the AL MVP Award. His MVP season also saw Donaldson record 122 runs and 123 RBIs, enough to lead the league in both categories.

Carlos Delgado's 473 home runs is the most ever hit by a Puerto-Rican born player. A member of the Blue Jays from 1993 until 2004, the first baseman scored at least 100 runs for five straight seasons between 1999 and 2003. One of only six players to hit 30 or more home runs in ten consecutive seasons, Delgado is also a member of the Toronto Blue Jays Hall of Fame.

