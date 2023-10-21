Which Blue Jays players have recorded 40+ doubles in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 21

The Toronto Blue Jays have a rich history of offensive talent, and some players have distinguished themselves by hitting 40 or more doubles in a single season. The MLB Immaculate Grid for October 21 has fans wondering about the names who have managed this feat.

With an accuracy rate of 20% at the time of writing, Sportskeeda has fans of the MLB Immaculate Grid covered:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 21: Which Blue Jays players have recorded 40+ doubles in a season.

The most recent player on this list is Bo Bichette. In the 2022 season, at the age of 24, Bichette showcased his offensive prowess by recording an impressive 43 doubles. Bichette’s blend of power and speed made him a dynamic force in the Blue Jays lineup, contributing hugely to the team’s success.

Kevin Pilar, at 29 years old, demonstrated his extra-base hitting ability during the 2018 MLB season, hitting 40 doubles. Pilar’s defensive prowess combined with offensive production made him a fan favorite and key contributor to the team’s success.

Josh Donaldson also had a phenomenal 2015 season at the age of 29, recording an outstanding 41 doubles. Donaldson’s power-hitting and overall offensive skills earned him the American League MVP that year, solidifying his place as one of the elite players in the league.

In the 2010 season, at 31 years old, Vernon Wells dislpayed his ability to hit for both average and power, recording an impressive 44 doubles. Well’s consistent offensive production throughout his career made him a cornerstone of the Blue Jays lineup.

In addition to these four players, below are four more Blue Jays who have achieved this feat:

Adam Lind (2009)

Alex Rios (2008)

Aaron Hill (2007)

Lyle Overbay (2006)

These players, through their remarkable seasons, contributed to the offensive legacy of the Toronto Blue Jays and left an indelible mark on the team’s record books.