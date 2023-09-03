Which Brewers players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3

Two National League teams, the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, find themselves at a crossroads for the MLB Immaculate Grid today. Only 96 players in baseball history have ever been a part of both these teams, so it could be challenging.

Former Reds star Scooter Gennett fits this criteria. In 2019, he was with the Giants. From 2013 to 2016, though, he played for the Brewers. At the time of writing, 3% of people had used his name, so he's a pretty scarce answer.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3: Which Brewers players have also played for the Giants?

Here are some other players who played for the Giants and Brewers:

Tyler Austin (2019 with both teams)

Lewis Brinson (2017 with MIL, 2022 with SFG)

Mauricio Dubon (2019 with MIL, 2019-2022 with SFG)

LaTroy Hawkins (2010-2011 with MIL, 2005 with SFG)

Erik Kratz (2018 with MIL, 2019 with SFG)

Andrew McCutchen (2018 with MIL, 2022 with SFG)

Justin Smoak (2020 with both teams)

Former ace pitcher Livan Hernandez also qualifies here. He was a member of the Brewers in 2012 but played for the Giants from 1999 to 2002.

Make sure to visit Baseball Reference, as they have the full database. All 96 players are listed there, so you can find the most random player to ever do this and get an extremely low rarity score for today.