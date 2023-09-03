Which Brewers players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer on the Sept. 3 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Milwaukee Brewers player has also donned the jersey for the Washington Nationals.

Interestingly, there are 105 players who have played for both teams. One player who ticks both categories is Felipe Lopez.

Lopez played just under three seasons with the Nationals from 2006-2008. He played 325 games and hit 13 home runs during his time in Washington.

Lopez had two brief stints with the Brewers. His first came in 2009 and the other in 2011. During his time in Milwaukee, the infielder made 82 appearances and smashed three home runs.

Lopez earned All-Star honors in 2005 and also won the Silver Slugger award that year.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 3: Other Brewers players who have played for the Nationals

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

Alcides Escobar

Escobar played three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2008-2010. He featured in 192 games and smashed five home runs.

In 2021, Escobar joined the Washington Nationals and played two seasons with the franchise. He played 115 games and hit four home runs.

Interstingly, Escobar won the World Series in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals. He also earned All-Star honors and won the Gold Glove award that year.

Adam Lind

Lind played one season with the Brewers in 2015. He featured in 149 games and blasted 20 homers during his time in Milwaukee.

In 2017, Lind spent one year with the Nationals before retiring from baseball. He played 116 games and hit 14 home runs for Washington.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.