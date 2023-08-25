Which Brewers players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

The Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers find themselves at a crossroads on the MLB Immaculate Grid. These two teams have had more than a few players suit up for both, and it's your job to find out who that was.

As he does for most grid answers, Nelson Cruz fits perfectly here. He played for the Rangers from 2006-2013. Just before that in 2005, Cruz was on the Brewers. At the time of writing, just 6% of players had used his name in this spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25: Which Brewers players have also played for the Rangers?

Here are some other options for players who joined both the Brewers and Rangers:

Francisco Cordero (2000-2006 with TEX, 2006,-2007 with MIL)

Khris Davis (2021 with TEX, 2013-2015 with MIL)

Neftali Feliz (2009-2015 with TEX, 2017 with MIL)

Carlos Gomez (2010-2015 with MIL, 2016-2017 with TEX)

Jonathan Lucroy (2016-2017 with TEX, 2010-2016 with MIL)

Prince Fielder is another good answer. The slugger was with the Brewers from 2005 to 2011. In 2014, he joined and spent the next three seasons with the Rangers.

Prince Fielder played for both the Brewers and Rangers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There is a database for these two teams that will tell you every single player who has played even one game for the Brewers and Rangers. That can help your rarity score.