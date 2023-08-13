Which Brewers players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid constantly tests the knowledge of baseball enthusiasts and August 13's daily puzzle game was no different. This time it intrigued fans about the players to have represented the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals.

2015 World Series champion Lorenzo Cain was the most popular guess for the quiz, as 39% of the players guessed the former centerfielder's name. Although Cain was picked up by the Brewers during the 2004 MLB draft, he had to wait until 2010 for his Major League debut.

He was traded to the Kansas City Royals in the very next season. His Royals career was off to a rocky start thanks to an oblique injury. However, he turned it around for Kansas in the following seasons, playing a crucial role in his side's World Series triumph.

He was named the ALCS MVP in 2014 before making his first All-Star appearance in 2015. A bumper deal saw Cain reunite with the Brewers on a five-year contract. He won his only Gold Glove award with the Brewers in 2019.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 13: Other Brewers and Royals players

Alcides Escobar: The Venezuelan infielder is another player to have started his MLB career with the Brewers. However, like his former teammate, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar also joined the Royals after an unsuccessful stint with the Brewers.

Escobar represented the Royals from 2011 to 2018, winning the ALCS MVP award and the World Series in 2015. It was a successful season for the Venezuelan as he also claimed the Gold Glove award that year.

Zack Greinke: The veteran pitcher is one of the most recognizable names to have played for both the Brewers and Royals during his illustrious career.

Greinke made his MLB debut as a Royals player in 2004 and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2009. However, his six-year association with the club ended in 2011 when he joined the Brewers in a trade that included Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, and Jeremy Jeffress.

However, he departed the club after a couple of frustrating seasons with the Brewers. His most successful sting came with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013–2015) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-2019).