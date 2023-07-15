Which Cardinals pitchers have had 300+ wins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

Today's MLB Immaculate grid features pitchers with 300+ wins in the major leagues and the St. Louis Cardinals. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 15 edition of the game.

Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is a pitcher who has played for the Cardinals and recorded 300+ wins in his career.

It is a rare and difficult feat for a pitcher to achieve over 300 wins in the MLB. Over the years, a few St. Louis Cardinals have achieved it, with the latest player to do so being Steve Carlton.

The left-handed pitcher is a Hall of Famer now but started his career with the Cardinals in 1965. After six seasons with them, Carlton was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, a move that is considered to be one of the worst trades ever by the Cardinals.

Other players who would also be the correct answer for the grid include Kid Nichols and Cy Young.

Collin Reid @CREID2852

1) Best pitcher in 1890s over Cy Young.

2) Missed out 1902 - 1903 seasons to be a Pitcher-Manager in Minors. (won 47 games!)

3) Fought owners and missed 1907



Kid Nichols wins 425 games with different career. @nut_history For HOF, I don't think anybody is as underrated as Kid Nichols1) Best pitcher in 1890s over Cy Young.2) Missed out 1902 - 1903 seasons to be a Pitcher-Manager in Minors. (won 47 games!)3) Fought owners and missed 1907Kid Nichols wins 425 games with different career.

Other Cardinals pitchers who have had 300+ wins in their MLB career

While there are only a few pitchers who have over 300 wins in the MLB, there are even fewer who have played for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Legendary pitcher Cy Young was one of the first pitchers to reach the landmark and he played for the Cardinals from 1899 to 1900. A few years later, Kid Nichols also played for the Cardinals and went on to record over 300 wins in his career.

