Which Cardinals players have a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 24 edition of the game requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has recorded more than 100 RBI in a season.

One player who ticks both categories is Albert Pujols. The baseman played with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 and for one more season in 2022. He has several seasons with 100+ RBI in a season.

Pujols ended the 2006 season with 137 RBI. He also recorded 135 RBI in 2009 and 130 RBI in 2001. Across his 22 seasons in the MLB, he earned 11 All-Star honors and won six Silver Slugger Awards. He also helped St. Louis win the World Series title in 2006 and 2011.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 24: Other Cardinals players who have 100+ RBI in a season

Scott Rolen

Rolen played with the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons from 2002 to 2007. He ended the 2004 season with 124 RBI.

In his MLB career, Rolen earned eight All-Stars. He also helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006.

Mark McGwire

McGwire played with the Cardinals from 1997 to 2001. He finished with 147 RBI apiece in the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

McGwire won the World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He also helped the Cardinals clinch the World Series championship as a coach in 2011.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.