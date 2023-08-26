Which Cardinals players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 26

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 26 features St. Louis Cardinals players who have also played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Jacob Barnes, who is currently playing with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals selected Barnes from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Barnes has spent all of this season at the Triple-A level, collecting a 2.47 ERA and 45:22 K: BB over 51 innings.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26: Other Cardinals and Blue Jays players

MLB Immaculate Grid: Jacob Barnes

Here are some more answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Doug Bair: Doug Bair played as a pitcher for both the Cardinals and the Blue Jays. He wore the Cardinals' jersey from 1981 to 1985 and then joined the Blue Jays in 1988. Bair's pitching skills were evident on both teams, which made him a versatile asset on the mound.

Mike Barlow: Mike Barlow showcased his pitching prowess with the Cardinals in 1975 before moving to the Blue Jays in 1980-1981.

Miguel Batista: Miguel Batista's pitching journey spanned over multiple seasons. He was a Cardinal in 2011 and then became a Blue Jay from 2004 to 2005. His experience and versatility as a pitcher were evident as he switched between these two teams.

Pedro Borbon: Pedro Borbon made his mark as a pitcher for the Cardinals in 2003 before his time with the Blue Jays in 2000-2002. His efforts for both teams highlighted his dedication to the game.

Pat Borders: Pat Borders played as a catcher, bringing his skills to the Cardinals in 1996 and later joining the Blue Jays from 1988 to 1999. His duration with the Blue Jays was particularly important, as he was a key part of their championship-winning team in 1992.

Rick Bosetti: Rick Bosetti's outfield presence was felt by the Cardinals in 1977. He then switched to the Blue Jays from 1978 to 1981, contributing his fielding and hitting abilities to both teams during his time in the league.

Steve Braun: Steve Braun played outfield for the Cardinals from 1981 to 1985 before becoming a Blue Jay in 1977. His duration with both teams showcased his skills in the outfield and his ability to adapt to different playing styles.

Tom Bruno: Tom Bruno's pitching stints included the Cardinals in 1978-79 and the Blue Jays in 1990. His role as a reliever brought depth to both teams.