Which Cardinals players have also played for Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

Aug. 21's MLB Immaculate Grid excited the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers fans as the daily internet puzzle game quizzed them about the players to have represented both clubs.

Former baseball slugger Albert Pujols, arguably one of the greatest Cardinals players in the franchise's history, was the most popular name among the fans for today's query.

Pujols' Hall of Fame-worthy MLB career began in 2001. His talent was there for everybody to see as a young Pujols impressed everyone with his 37-home runs in his rookie season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2001 and became the first Cardinals player since Luis Arroyo to feature in the All-Star team in his rookie season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 11-time All-Star won two World Series rings with the Cardinals before moving to the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. His stint with the Angels ended in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, he returned to the Cardinals the following season, announcing his retirement from the game in 2022.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 21: Other St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers players

Ken Boyer: We might be going quite a long way back in time but it is worth it as Ken Boyer was another famous player to have represented both teams during his illustrious career.

The 11-time All-Star made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 1955 and remained with the club until 1965. During his tenure, he won the World Series in 1964, along with bagging five Gold Glove awards.

After a couple of brief stints with the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox, Boyer moved to the Dodgers in 1968, where he spent the remainder of his career before retiring in 1969. He returned to the Cardinals as a manager in 1978.

Jedd Gyorko: One of the most recent players to feature for both clubs, Jedd Gyorko made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals in 2015 in exchange for outfielder Jon Jay.

The former second baseman was traded to the Dodgers in 2020, but his contract wasn't renewed by the franchise after a dismal season, rendering him a free agent.