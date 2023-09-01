Which Cardinals players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 1

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 152nd puzzle on Friday, Sept. 1. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has donned the jersey for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners. Interestingly, there have been 82 players who have played for both teams.

One player who ticks both categories is Brendan Ryan.

Ryan played four seasons with the Cardinals from 2007 to 2010. He featured in 415 games for St. Louis and smashed nine home runs while having a .251 batting average.

In 2011, Ryan signed for the Mariners. The infielder played 351 games and blasted nine home runs while adding 28 stolen bases.

Ryan also played for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. He played 10 seasons in the MLB before calling it quits after the 2016 season.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 1: Other Cardinals players who have played for the Mariners

Scott Spezio

Spezio played two seasons with the Seattle Mariners from 2004 to 2005. He featured in 144 games and recorded 11 home runs.

In 2006, Spezio joined the St. Louis Cardinals and helped them win the World Series in his first year with the team. He played two years in St. Louis, featuring in 200 games and hitting 17 homers.

Fernando Vina

Vina played one season with the Mariners in 1993. He starred in 24 games for the Seattle outfit.

In 2000, Vina joined the Cardinals and spent four years with the franchise. He featured in 488 games and played 18 home runs.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.