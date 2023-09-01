Which Cardinals players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 1

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes when entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The 152nd puzzle was released on Friday and one grid requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has also donned the jersey of the Kanas City Royals.

Interestingly, there have been 104 players who have played for both the Cardinals and the Royals. One player who ticks both categories for today's answer is Carlos Beltran.

Beltran made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in September 1998. He played just under seven seasons with the team and smashed 123 homers in 795 games.

In 2012, Beltran joined the St. Louis Cardinals and played two years with the franchise. He played 296 games and smashed 56 home runs.

Beltran earned nine All-Star honors across 20 years in the MLB. He won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 1: Other Cardinals players who have also played for the Royals

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

Jon Jay

Jay made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010. He played six seasons with the franchise, playing in 757 games and smashed 29 home runs. He also won the World Series with St. Louis in 2011.

In March 2018, Jay signed for the Kansas City Royals. He played 59 games for the franchise before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks a few months later.

Brandon Moss

Moss joined the Cardinals in 2015. He spent two years with the team and played 179 games, hitting 32 home runs.

In 2017, Moss signed for the Royals. He featured in 118 games and blasted 22 home runs during one season in Kansas City.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.