Which Cardinals players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 175th puzzle on Sunday, Sept. 24. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for error while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which St. Louis Cardinals player has also played for the New York Yankees. Interestingly, there have been 174 players who have donned the jersey for both teams.

One player who ticks both categories is Harrison Bader.

Bader played with the Cardinals for just under six seasons from 2017 to 2022. He played 523 games for the St. Louis side and hit 52 home runs.

Bader joined the Yankees in 2022 before joining the Cincinnati Reds in August of this year. The center fielder played 98 games and smashed seven home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 24: Other Cardinals players who have played for the Yankees

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 24

Lance Berkman

Berkman played one season with the New York Yankees in 2010. He featured in 37 games and hit one home run.

Berkman then joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 and had a two-year sojourn with them. He played 177 games and hit 33 homers.

Matt Holliday

Holliday played eight seasons with the Cardinals from 2009 to 2016. He featured in 982 games and hit 156 home runs for the St. Louis side, helping them win the World Series in 2011.

In 2017, Holliday joined the Yankees and played one season with them. He played 105 games and smashed 19 home runs during his time in New York.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.