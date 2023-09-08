Which Cardinals players have played with the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 8

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid drops a brand new quiz game for fans to indulge in. To date, nearly 200 puzzles have been released, delighting fans of all ages.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple format. Users must regard the three clues along the x-axis as well as the three clues lined up on the y-axis to populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB stars.

On September 8, all eyes were on the NL Central division as the Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Immaculate Grid 158. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Which players have played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid September 8

Although catcher Darrell Porter played his first MLB game for the 1971 Milwaukee Brewers, he did not play in his first full season until 1973. That year, the Missouri native hit .254/.363/.457 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

After several seasons playing with the Kansas City Royals, including 1979 when he became the third player ever to record 100 runs, 100 RBIs, and 100 walks in a single season. Porter then played for the Cardinals from 1981 until 1985. Unfortunately, Porter had a life-long drug problem, and passed away in 2002 at the age of 50.

"Darrell Porter. Bespectacled man of the dish" - OldTimeHardball

Pitcher Carlos Villanueva pitched out of the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen from 2006 until 2010. While the Dominican showed flashes of brilliance, he was never able to finish a season with an ERA below 3.60 with the Brewers.

After some time as a journeyman, Villanueva had the best season of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, posting a record of 4-3, an ERA of 2.95 and 61 strikeouts across 74 innings.

Jim Edmonds was one of the best outfielders that the St. Louis Cardinals ever had. A six-time Gold Glover, he won the honor every single season between 2000 and 2006 for his team. In 2004, Edmonds hit .301/.418/.643 with 42 home runs and 111 RBIs, winning the first Silver Slugger of his career.

A World Series champ with a .903 career OPS, Edmonds joined the Brewers in 2010 after signing a minor league deal, and retired after that season.

"Jim Edmonds hits a walk off home run to end game 6 of the 2004 NLCS" - Baseball in Pics

Current Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kolten Wong is also a viable Immaculate Grid answer today. In his rookie season of 2014 for the Cardinals, the Hawaiian hit .249/.292/.388 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting.

After his Gold Glove season of 2020, Wong signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and hit a career-best 15 homers with the team in 2021.