Which Cardinals players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 26

The St. Louis Cardinals might be struggling this season, but their fans had a chance to reflect on past glories on August 26 due to the MLB Immaculate Grid.

The daily internet puzzle game quizzed the fans about the Cardinals players to have won the Rookie of the Year award, reminding them about some great former players.

Former third baseman Albert Pujols received an overwhelming amount of guesses from the players for today's Immaculate Grid. The former Cardinals player enjoyed a distinct career after making his MLB debut in 2001.

Pujols, 21, in his debut season, sent the record books tumbling with his blazing performances. He registered 37 homers in his rookie season and set the MLB record for most RBI (130) by a player in his rookie season.

Although he finished fourth in the NL MVP voting, he claimed the Rookie of the Year award in 2001. The 11-time All-Star won two World Series championships with the Cardinals before joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 26: Other Cardinals players to have won Rookie of the Year award

Todd Worrell: A Cardinals player won the Rookie of the Year award for a second successive year when Todd Worrell got his hands on the prestigious award in 1986.

The former pitcher finished 60 games for the Cardinals in his rookie season with the club. He won the award after registering 36 saves that season, a record by a player in his rookie season at the time.

Vince Coleman: Worrell's Cardinals teammate and former outfielder, Vince Coleman won the award in his first year in the Major League in 1995.

The two-time All-Star was rewarded for a league-high 110 stolen bases in his rookie season with the Cardinals. He went on to compile 100+ SB in his first three seasons, a record that is yet to be matched by any other player.

He was the stolen base leader in the NL for six consecutive years from 1985 to 1990, finishing with 752 SB, the sixth highest in MLB history. He also holds the record for second most stolen bases for the Cardinals behind Lou Brock's tally of 888 SB.